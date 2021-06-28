Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) India tops Global Vaccination Chart

India has topped the global vaccination chart against Covid-19. The Asian giant has administered 32.36 crore doses to its population till June 28 till 8 AM, according to data shared by the Global Vaccination tracker.

India is followed by the United States where 32.33 crore doses have been given. While India is the second-largest populated country with 135 crore people, America is home to 33 crore people.

The United Kingdom has inoculated 7.67 crore people and is at the third position in the global vaccination chart.

While vaccination drive in the UK started on December 8, the US started to inoculate its population from December 14. India began the vaccination drive on January 16.

Germany has so far administered 7.14 crore doses, the fourth highest. France and Italy have given 5.24 crore and 4.96 crore doses, respectively, to their people. All three European countries kicked off the vaccination drive on December 27 last year.

Image Source : GLOBAL VACCINE CHART Fastest in world! India tops Global Vaccination Chart with 32.36 crore doses

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting with top officials on the progress of the vaccination drive. He had expressed satisfaction at an increased speed of COVID-19 vaccination and said that it is important to carry this momentum forward and also underlined a need to involve NGOs and other organisations in efforts to expand the drive.

It was noted that 128 districts in the country have vaccinated more than 50 per cent of over 45 years of population and 16 districts have vaccinated more than 90 per cent of this age group. The Prime Minister also directed officials to involve NGOs and other organisations in the vaccination drive.

READ MORE: Covid vaccine for kids will pave way for school reopening: AIIMS Chief

READ MORE: Shed vaccine hesitancy, do not believe in rumours: PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

Latest India News