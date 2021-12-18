Follow us on Image Source : ANI India testfires nuclear-capable strategic Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast

India on Saturday successfully testfired the nuclear-capable strategic Agni Prime missile off the coast of Odisha from Balasore. The test was carried out by DRDO at 11:06 AM.

Talking about the launch, DRDO said telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and downrange ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored missile trajectory and parameters. Missile followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with the high level of accuracy

"Agni P is a two-stage canisters solid-propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system. The second flight test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system," DRDO said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for the successful flight test and expressed his happiness for the excellent performance of the system.

