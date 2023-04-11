Tuesday, April 11, 2023
     
'Objections over Amit Shah's Arunachal visit does not stand to reason': India's stern reply to China

China criticised Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, stating that it violated Chinese sovereignty over the area, days after India slammed Beijing's move to rename some places in the border state in an attempt to stake its claim over the area.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: April 11, 2023 18:05 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspects the border outpost
Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspects the border outpost of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and took stock of the forces preparedness in Arunachal Pradesh

India on Tuesday again rejected China's objections over recent Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh saying 'it does not stand to reason.' China on Monday criticised Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, stating that it violated Chinese sovereignty over the area, days after India slammed Beijing's move to rename some places in the border state in an attempt to stake its claim over the area.   

MEA Spokesperson strongly criticised China's objections and reiterated that 'Arunachal Pradesh was, is & will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.' MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese Official Spokesperson. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the above reality."

 

During his visit on Monday, Shah launched ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ from Arunachal's border village Kibithoo, India's easternmost place. Responding to a question on Shah's visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, "Zangnan (the Chinese name for Arunachal Pradesh) is part of China's territory".

"The activity of the senior Indian official in Zangnan violates China's territorial sovereignty and is not conducive to peace and tranquility in the border areas. We are firmly against this," he said at a media briefing. 

