India rings in 2024 as people drown in euphoria of new year with celebrations and prayers across faiths

New Year 2024: As the eventful year of 2023 came to an end, India ushered in 2024 with exuberance and jubilation. The preceding year proved to be momentous for India on both the domestic and international fronts. The national capital hosted the G-20 summit, and Chandrayaan-3 achieved a successful landing on the Moon's South Pole. As this remarkable year comes to an end, 2024 promises a host of significant events for the nation. This includes the inauguration of the long-awaited Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, signalling the commencement of a new chapter for India.

Celebrations across the country

Cities across the country welcomed the new year with lavish celebrations and joy. Goa dazzled with a magnificent display of fireworks, and people gathered at Mumbai's Gateway of India to welcome 2024.

Prayers in Delhi temple

Meanwhile, a large number of people from different faiths gathered at their religious places of worship to welcome the new year amid prayers and celebrations. In Delhi, the first aarti of the new year was performed at the Sai Temple at Lodhi Road.

Ganga Aarti in Varanasi

Similarly, visuals also surfaced showing the first Ganga Aarti and 'Surya Puja' of 2024 being performed at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Devotees at Golden Temple

The Golden Temple in Amritsar also witnessed devotees welcoming the new year with faith and prayers. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal, along with his wife MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, reached the Golden Temple and offered prayers as the New Year began. "We are here at the Darbar Sahib to pray that the new year becomes a year of happiness for everyone. May the country and Punjab develop," said Badal.

Happy New Year 2024

It should be noted here that cities across the country welcomed the new year with lavish celebrations and joy. The International Date Line, established in 1884, plays a crucial role in marking the official start and end of each day worldwide. This imaginary line, located 180 degrees East or West, precisely sits halfway from the prime meridian in Greenwich, UK, defining time zones.

