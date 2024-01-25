Thursday, January 25, 2024
     
India responds to Pakistan's 'assassinations' remark, accuses Islamabad of peddling propaganda

India reminded the global community of Pakistan's history as a hub for terrorism and transnational crime, reiterating previous warnings that Pakistan could face the consequences of its own actions.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2024 21:06 IST
India Pakistan
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers personnel during the celebrations of Independence Day.

India issued a robust response to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry's statement on "assassinations," labeling it as propaganda and aiming to set the record straight. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called Pakistan out as the epicentre of terrorism, citing its long history of harboring organised crime and illegal transnational activities.

India reminded the world of its previous warnings to Pakistan and stated that the country will "reap what it sows," underscoring that blaming others for misdeeds is not a valid justification.

"We have seen media reports regarding certain remarks by Pakistan Foreign Secretary. It is Pakistan’s latest attempt at peddling false and malicious anti-India propaganda. As the world knows, Pakistan has long been the epicentre of terrorism, organised crime, and illegal transnational activities,” said Randhir Jaiswal while responding to media questions regarding the Pakistan Foreign Ministry's remarks.

“India and many other countries have publicly warned Pakistan cautioning that it would be consumed by its own culture of terror and violence. Pakistan will reap what it sows. To blame others for its own misdeeds can neither be a justification nor a solution,” he added.

