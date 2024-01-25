India responds to Pakistan's 'assassinations' remark, accuses Islamabad of peddling propaganda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers personnel during the celebrations of Independence Day.

India issued a robust response to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry's statement on "assassinations," labeling it as propaganda and aiming to set the record straight. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called Pakistan out as the epicentre of terrorism, citing its long history of harboring organised crime and illegal transnational activities.

India reminded the world of its previous warnings to Pakistan and stated that the country will "reap what it sows," underscoring that blaming others for misdeeds is not a valid justification.

"We have seen media reports regarding certain remarks by Pakistan Foreign Secretary. It is Pakistan’s latest attempt at peddling false and malicious anti-India propaganda. As the world knows, Pakistan has long been the epicentre of terrorism, organised crime, and illegal transnational activities,” said Randhir Jaiswal while responding to media questions regarding the Pakistan Foreign Ministry's remarks.

“India and many other countries have publicly warned Pakistan cautioning that it would be consumed by its own culture of terror and violence. Pakistan will reap what it sows. To blame others for its own misdeeds can neither be a justification nor a solution,” he added.