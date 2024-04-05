'False and malicious propaganda': India rejects allegations of targeted killings in Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs has slammed and rejected allegations of assassinating individuals in Pakistan as part of a strategy to eliminate terrorists living on foreign soil. This came after a report by the Guardian, where Indian and Pakistani intelligence operatives said India's foreign intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), had ordered killings of terrorists in Pakistan.

The MEA denounced the allegations by reiterating an earlier statement that they were "false and malicious anti-India propaganda" and emphasised a previous denial by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who said that targeted killings in other countries were “not the government of India’s policy”.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.