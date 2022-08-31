Union Cabinet approves signing of MoU with Nepal on biodiversity conservation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Narendra Modi with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

India Nepal news: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved an environment ministry proposal for signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Nepal on biodiversity conservation.

The MoU would help in promoting cooperation between India and Nepal in the field of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation, and climate change, including restoration of corridors and interlinking areas, and sharing knowledge and best practices, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement on Wednesday.

The region along the Indo-Nepal border hosts some of the best wildlife habitats remaining in the Indian subcontinent.

