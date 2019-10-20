India launches major attack on terror camps inside PoK, inflicts heavy casualties

Image Source : FILE India inflicts heavy damage on Pakistan after it targets posts along LoC killing two soldiers

Indian Army on Sunday inflicted heavy damages and casualty on the Pakistan side after two Indian soldiers and a civilians were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan army in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara.

The Army has launched attacks on terrorist camps situated inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector. This is in retaliation to the support provided by Pakistan Army to push terrorists into Indian territory.

"Indian forces caused heavy damages and casualty to Pakistan after two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan army in Tangdhar sector." news agency ANI reported quoting Indian army spokesperson as saying.

Indian army has used artillery guns to target the terrorist camps which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian territory.

Earlier in the day, two Indian soldiers and one civilian have been killed after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan troops along the Line of control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said on Sunday.

Besides the death of two Army jawans and a civilian in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Tangdhar sector today, three others were injured.

One house and a rice godown completely were also damaged, along with two cars, two cow shelters with 19 cattle and sheep inside were also destroyed.

One house and a rice godown completely were damaged in the incident. Two cars, two cow shelters with 19 cattle and sheep inside were also destroyed.

