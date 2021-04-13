India sees slight dip in Covid cases with over 1.6 lakh new infections in last 24 hours

India on Monday witnessed a 4.24% dip in the coronavirus cases as 1,61,736 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry's daily bulletin, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 1,36,89,453, with 12,64,698 active cases at present.
Meanwhile, at least 879 people lost their lives to the deadly contagious virus yesterday, taking the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,71,058. The case fatality rate has dropped further to 1.25 percent, the health ministry data stated. The Union Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
So far, 1,22,53,697 people have been recovered in India, out of which 97,168 discharged on Monday. The national COVID-19 recovery rate dropped further to 89.51 percent.
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 25,92,07,108 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country till yesterday including 14,00,122 samples tested in the last 24 hours.
The Covid vaccination drive is underway across the nation as 10,85,33,085 people have been vaccinated till now.
After Covaxin and Covishield, India gets its third vaccine against coronavirus and becomes the 60th country to authorise Sputnik V. Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved emergency use authorisation of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|89
|5050
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|23115
|898238
|7311
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|41
|16791
|56
|4
|Assam
|3734
|216041
|1118
|5
|Bihar
|17053
|267559
|1616
|6
|Chandigarh
|3355
|27412
|400
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|98856
|352986
|5031
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|501
|3706
|2
|9
|Delhi
|38095
|687238
|11355
|10
|Goa
|4565
|57365
|850
|11
|Gujarat
|30680
|317981
|4855
|12
|Haryana
|22487
|294930
|3282
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|6069
|63582
|1124
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7908
|129439
|2034
|15
|Jharkhand
|15343
|125175
|1232
|16
|Karnataka
|76004
|985924
|12941
|17
|Kerala
|47914
|1120174
|4794
|18
|Ladakh
|721
|10053
|131
|19
|Lakshadweep
|75
|737
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|38651
|301762
|4221
|21
|Maharashtra
|566278
|2834473
|58245
|22
|Manipur
|103
|29035
|376
|23
|Meghalaya
|193
|13956
|151
|24
|Mizoram
|175
|4468
|12
|25
|Nagaland
|167
|12156
|93
|26
|Odisha
|8774
|340600
|1928
|27
|Puducherry
|2594
|41268
|693
|28
|Punjab
|27866
|240798
|7559
|29
|Rajasthan
|36441
|330172
|2951
|30
|Sikkim
|161
|6113
|136
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|46308
|880910
|12927
|32
|Telengana
|24131
|306678
|1772
|33
|Tripura
|298
|33113
|394
|34
|Uttarakhand
|7846
|100533
|1767
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|81576
|614819
|9224
|36
|West Bengal
|26531
|582462
|10414
|Total#
|1264698
|12253697
|171058
Also Read | India gets third Covid-19 vaccine as DGCI approves Russia's Sputnik V for emergency use