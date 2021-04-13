Image Source : PTI India sees slight dip in Covid cases with over 1.6 lakh new infections in last 24 hours

India on Monday witnessed a 4.24% dip in the coronavirus cases as 1,61,736 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry's daily bulletin, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 1,36,89,453, with 12,64,698 active cases at present.

Meanwhile, at least 879 people lost their lives to the deadly contagious virus yesterday, taking the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,71,058. The case fatality rate has dropped further to 1.25 percent, the health ministry data stated. The Union Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

So far, 1,22,53,697 people have been recovered in India, out of which 97,168 discharged on Monday. The national COVID-19 recovery rate dropped further to 89.51 percent.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 25,92,07,108 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country till yesterday including 14,00,122 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The Covid vaccination drive is underway across the nation as 10,85,33,085 people have been vaccinated till now.

After Covaxin and Covishield, India gets its third vaccine against coronavirus and becomes the 60th country to authorise Sputnik V. Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved emergency use authorisation of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 89 5050 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 23115 898238 7311 3 Arunachal Pradesh 41 16791 56 4 Assam 3734 216041 1118 5 Bihar 17053 267559 1616 6 Chandigarh 3355 27412 400 7 Chhattisgarh 98856 352986 5031 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 501 3706 2 9 Delhi 38095 687238 11355 10 Goa 4565 57365 850 11 Gujarat 30680 317981 4855 12 Haryana 22487 294930 3282 13 Himachal Pradesh 6069 63582 1124 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7908 129439 2034 15 Jharkhand 15343 125175 1232 16 Karnataka 76004 985924 12941 17 Kerala 47914 1120174 4794 18 Ladakh 721 10053 131 19 Lakshadweep 75 737 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 38651 301762 4221 21 Maharashtra 566278 2834473 58245 22 Manipur 103 29035 376 23 Meghalaya 193 13956 151 24 Mizoram 175 4468 12 25 Nagaland 167 12156 93 26 Odisha 8774 340600 1928 27 Puducherry 2594 41268 693 28 Punjab 27866 240798 7559 29 Rajasthan 36441 330172 2951 30 Sikkim 161 6113 136 31 Tamil Nadu 46308 880910 12927 32 Telengana 24131 306678 1772 33 Tripura 298 33113 394 34 Uttarakhand 7846 100533 1767 35 Uttar Pradesh 81576 614819 9224 36 West Bengal 26531 582462 10414 Total# 1264698 12253697 171058

Also Read | India gets third Covid-19 vaccine as DGCI approves Russia's Sputnik V for emergency use

Latest India News