India records 20,021 new COVID cases, 279 deaths; active cases at 2,77,301

A total of 1,47,901 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 49,255 from Maharashtra followed by 12,062 from Karnataka, 12,069 from Tamil Nadu, 10,453 from Delhi, 9,598 from West Bengal, 8,306 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,094 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,299 from Punjab.

December 28, 2020
India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,07,871 on Monday, with 20,021 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,82,669 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.83 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,47,901 with 279 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,82,669, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload continues to remain below the 3 lakh-mark.

There are 2,77,301 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.72 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 16,11,98,195 samples have been tested up to December 19 with 11,07,681 samples being tested on Saturday.

The 279 new fatalities include 66 from Maharashtra, 29 from West Bengal, 16 from Delhi, 25 from Kerala and 13 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,47,901 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 49,255 from Maharashtra followed by 12,062 from Karnataka, 12,069 from Tamil Nadu, 10,453 from Delhi, 9,598 from West Bengal, 8,306 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,094 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,299 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

