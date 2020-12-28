India records 20,021 new COVID cases, 279 deaths; active cases at 2,77,301

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: People, not adhering to social distancing norms, visit Juhu Chowpatty amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,07,871 on Monday, with 20,021 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,82,669 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.83 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,47,901 with 279 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,82,669, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload continues to remain below the 3 lakh-mark.

There are 2,77,301 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.72 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 64 3 4798 9 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 3625 75 870342 422 7094 2 3 Arunachal Pradesh 130 24 16503 26 56 4 Assam 3356 33 211546 60 1037 2 5 Bihar 5068 189 243461 694 1383 4 6 Chandigarh 361 7 18810 56 315 7 Chhattisgarh 13701 327 258155 1134 3293 18 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 1 3362 2 9 Delhi 6713 198 605685 939 10453 16 10 Goa 944 7 48992 79 731 11 Gujarat 10435 77 227128 920 4282 7 12 Haryana 4268 267 253765 620 2874 9 13 Himachal Pradesh 3834 457 49685 609 919 6 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3284 4 114986 264 1867 15 Jharkhand 1585 13 111664 134 1019 1 16 Karnataka 13099 314 891095 1214 12062 11 17 Kerala 65344 1417 672196 3463 2976 25 18 Ladakh 208 9 9072 21 126 19 Madhya Pradesh 10097 232 224692 1160 3563 18 20 Maharashtra 60347 1124 1809948 2124 49255 66 21 Manipur 1277 24 26404 73 348 4 22 Meghalaya 226 22 13012 27 138 23 Mizoram 127 1 4049 3 8 24 Nagaland 251 23 11568 23 78 25 Odisha 2575 20 324068 319 1861 4 26 Puducherry 359 4 37005 43 631 1 27 Punjab 4214 222 155892 483 5299 18 28 Rajasthan 11157 331 291533 1168 2670 6 29 Sikkim 547 30 5173 16 125 30 Tamil Nadu 8947 92 793154 1091 12069 10 31 Telengana 6231 348 277304 551 1533 2 32 Tripura 148 9 32711 16 385 33 Uttarakhand 5625 181 82537 239 1483 7 34 Uttar Pradesh 15371 504 558303 1391 8306 13 35 West Bengal 13774 334 524071 1740 9598 29 Total# 277301 1389 9782669 21131 147901 279

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 16,11,98,195 samples have been tested up to December 19 with 11,07,681 samples being tested on Saturday.

The 279 new fatalities include 66 from Maharashtra, 29 from West Bengal, 16 from Delhi, 25 from Kerala and 13 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,47,901 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 49,255 from Maharashtra followed by 12,062 from Karnataka, 12,069 from Tamil Nadu, 10,453 from Delhi, 9,598 from West Bengal, 8,306 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,094 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,299 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Latest India News