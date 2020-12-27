Image Source : PTI Delhi records 757 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,453

Delhi recorded as many as 757 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 6.22 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,453. Sixteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 75,210 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,22,851 in the national capital, including 6,05,685 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 6,713, of which 3,335 are in home isolation.

