India records 38,772 single-day COVID cases, 443 deaths; tally crosses 94 lakh-mark

Image Source : PTI Lucknow: A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 testing at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in Lucknow, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 94-lakh mark on Monday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 88,47,000, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.81 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,31,692 with 38,772 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,139 with 443 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below 5 lakh for the 20th consecutive day.There are 4,46,952 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.74 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,47,600 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.81 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, over 13.95 crore samples have been tested up to November 28 with 12,83,449 samples being tested on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 106 13 4537 19 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 8397 3174 852298 3787 6988 7 3 Arunachal Pradesh 851 37 15364 41 54 3 4 Assam 3350 37 208286 96 981 1 5 Bihar 5404 24 227456 517 1259 6 6 Chandigarh 1140 25 15926 69 276 2 7 Chhattisgarh 20641 337 212517 1600 2840 10 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 22 1 3308 3 2 9 Delhi 35091 1487 522491 6325 9066 68 10 Goa 1327 21 45790 135 687 1 11 Gujarat 14889 97 189420 1451 3969 16 12 Haryana 18905 1011 211216 2794 2401 26 13 Himachal Pradesh 8644 70 30724 944 635 12 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5087 25 103082 491 1685 5 15 Jharkhand 2138 16 105883 214 963 16 Karnataka 24522 254 847612 1530 11765 15 17 Kerala 64719 245 532658 5861 2223 27 18 Ladakh 878 7 7409 82 116 19 Madhya Pradesh 14974 7 186521 1508 3250 13 20 Maharashtra 92062 1097 1680926 4362 47071 85 21 Manipur 3236 47 21401 198 273 10 22 Meghalaya 768 90 10861 126 111 23 Mizoram 381 11 3440 15 5 24 Nagaland 1090 131 10005 175 64 25 Odisha 5317 193 311256 707 1734 4 26 Puducherry 480 39 35846 72 609 27 Punjab 7888 54 138870 664 4780 15 28 Rajasthan 28758 7 234336 2556 2292 18 29 Sikkim 268 20 4609 37 108 1 30 Tamil Nadu 11052 21 757750 1471 11703 9 31 Telengana 10022 468 258336 1058 1458 3 32 Tripura 595 54 31730 75 370 33 Uttarakhand 4970 94 68148 287 1222 8 34 Uttar Pradesh 24575 668 509556 2618 7742 24 35 West Bengal 24405 132 448032 3445 8376 54 Total# 446952 7004 8847600 45333 137139 443

The 443 new fatalities include 68 from Delhi, 85 from Maharashtra 54 from West Bengal, 26 from Haryana, 15 from Punjab, 27 from Kerala and 24 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,37,139 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 47,071 from Maharashtra followed by 11,765 from Karnataka, 11,703 from Tamil Nadu, 9,066 from Delhi, 8,376 from West Bengal, 7,742 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,988 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,780 from Punjab, 3,969 from Gujarat and 3,250 from Madhya Pradesh.

