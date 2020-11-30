India records 38,772 single-day COVID cases, 443 deaths; tally crosses 94 lakh-mark

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 94-lakh mark on Monday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 88,47,000, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.81 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,31,692 with 38,772 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,139 with 443 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The active COVID-19 caseload remained below 5 lakh for the 20th consecutive day.There are 4,46,952 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.74 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,47,600 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.81 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.
It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.
According to the ICMR, over 13.95 crore samples have been tested up to November 28 with 12,83,449 samples being tested on Saturday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|106
|13
|4537
|19
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|8397
|3174
|852298
|3787
|6988
|7
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|851
|37
|15364
|41
|54
|3
|4
|Assam
|3350
|37
|208286
|96
|981
|1
|5
|Bihar
|5404
|24
|227456
|517
|1259
|6
|6
|Chandigarh
|1140
|25
|15926
|69
|276
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|20641
|337
|212517
|1600
|2840
|10
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|22
|1
|3308
|3
|2
|9
|Delhi
|35091
|1487
|522491
|6325
|9066
|68
|10
|Goa
|1327
|21
|45790
|135
|687
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|14889
|97
|189420
|1451
|3969
|16
|12
|Haryana
|18905
|1011
|211216
|2794
|2401
|26
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|8644
|70
|30724
|944
|635
|12
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5087
|25
|103082
|491
|1685
|5
|15
|Jharkhand
|2138
|16
|105883
|214
|963
|16
|Karnataka
|24522
|254
|847612
|1530
|11765
|15
|17
|Kerala
|64719
|245
|532658
|5861
|2223
|27
|18
|Ladakh
|878
|7
|7409
|82
|116
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|14974
|7
|186521
|1508
|3250
|13
|20
|Maharashtra
|92062
|1097
|1680926
|4362
|47071
|85
|21
|Manipur
|3236
|47
|21401
|198
|273
|10
|22
|Meghalaya
|768
|90
|10861
|126
|111
|23
|Mizoram
|381
|11
|3440
|15
|5
|24
|Nagaland
|1090
|131
|10005
|175
|64
|25
|Odisha
|5317
|193
|311256
|707
|1734
|4
|26
|Puducherry
|480
|39
|35846
|72
|609
|27
|Punjab
|7888
|54
|138870
|664
|4780
|15
|28
|Rajasthan
|28758
|7
|234336
|2556
|2292
|18
|29
|Sikkim
|268
|20
|4609
|37
|108
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|11052
|21
|757750
|1471
|11703
|9
|31
|Telengana
|10022
|468
|258336
|1058
|1458
|3
|32
|Tripura
|595
|54
|31730
|75
|370
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4970
|94
|68148
|287
|1222
|8
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|24575
|668
|509556
|2618
|7742
|24
|35
|West Bengal
|24405
|132
|448032
|3445
|8376
|54
|Total#
|446952
|7004
|8847600
|45333
|137139
|443
The 443 new fatalities include 68 from Delhi, 85 from Maharashtra 54 from West Bengal, 26 from Haryana, 15 from Punjab, 27 from Kerala and 24 from Uttar Pradesh.
A total of 1,37,139 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 47,071 from Maharashtra followed by 11,765 from Karnataka, 11,703 from Tamil Nadu, 9,066 from Delhi, 8,376 from West Bengal, 7,742 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,988 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,780 from Punjab, 3,969 from Gujarat and 3,250 from Madhya Pradesh.