Delhi records 4,906 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 9,066

Delhi on Sunday recorded as many as 4,906 fresh coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 5.66 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 9,066. Sixty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 64,186 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 5,66,648 in the national capital, including 5,22,491 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 35,091, of which 21,337 are in home isolation.

