CommandersConference LIVE: Don't think India-China will go to war, says former Army Chief General VP Malik

Former Indian army officers are LIVE on India TV to discuss the current situation between India-China as the tension between the two countries over border issues has escalated in the past few days. Former Gen VP Malik, former Gen JJ Singh, former Lt Gen Abhay Krishna, former Lt Gen Hooda and former Lt Gen Satish Dua discusses the status at ground zero as India-China face-off intensifies at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

10:15 am | No major deployment of Chinese troops is placed near India-China border over mountain peaks, ex-Army Chief General VP Malik said.

10:09 am | China has a habit of trying to suppress and dominate neigbhours, former Army Chief General VP Malik added.

10:08 am | Indian Forces have advanced a lot as compared to 1962 and can respond to any aggression, former Army Chief General VP Malik said.

10:05 am | Speaking on Indo-China situation over current stand-off, former Army Chief General VP Malik says he doesn't think that war between the two countries will take place but we should be fully prepared.

Earlier in a surprise move, US President Donald Trump Wednesday offered to "mediate or arbitrate" the raging border dispute between India and China, saying he was "ready, willing and able" to ease the tensions, amid the continuing standoff between the armies of the two Asian giants.

Trump previously offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, a proposal firmly rejected by New Delhi which maintains that there is no role for any third party in bilateral issues.

However, in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said both China and India have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve the issues through dialogue and consultations.

While in New Delhi, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong said China and India should never let their differences shadow the overall bilateral ties and must enhance mutual trust. Without referring to the military tense military standoff, Sun said both sides should resolve their differences through communication and adhere to the basic premise that they pose no threat to each other.

