What is China's 'Wolf Warrior Diplomacy', and how does it concern India. Former Army General tells India TV

China is resorting to 'Wolf Warrior Diplomacy' in Ladakh as Indian Army and Chinese PLA look eyeball to eyeball over disagreements on the demarcation of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), former Indian Army General tells India TV. In an exclusive conversation, Lt Gen Abhay Krishna has said that China's 'Wolf Warrior Diplomacy' doctrine deals with extracting leverages in any way possible before carrying out traditional diplomacy.

"China is resorting to Wolf Warrior Diplomacy doctrine wherin it tries to get as much leverage over the other country before carrying out traditional diplomacy," Gen Abhay Krishna said.

The Rajputana Rifles veteran, who has also served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Delhi Area, also pointed out the Pakistan connection in this face-off. "One must ponder upon the fact the in the last 11-12 years Chinese PLA has been moving westwards. Their exersises and military establishments have been slowly moving towards our western border (Pakistan). This is because Gilgit Baltistan is very critical for China. It is the main stay for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and China has made massive investments there."

He further reiterated that if India gets its hands on Gilgit Baltistan, China will be in a big fix, strategically and economically.

