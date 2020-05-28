Image Source : PTI J&K: Pulwama-like attack averted as security forces defuse IED recovered from car

A major terror attack like 2019 Pulwama attack was averted in Jammu and Kashmir's Ayengund area of Rajpora after security forces neutralised an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) recovered from a car on Thursday. The J&K Police and bomb squad of the Army detected a Santro car fitted with explosives and destroyed it.

"A major incident of a vehicle-borne #IED blast is averted by the timely input and action by Pulwama Police, CRPF and Army," the Kashmir zone police wrote on its Twitter handle.

According to sources, a white coloured private car was flagged by security forces at a mobile vehicle check point but the driver sped away.

They said the security forces fired few shots at the car, which they found abandoned some distance away.

During checking, an IED was found fitted in the vehicle, which was later defused, the sources said.

