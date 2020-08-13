In Rain, In Photos: Full dress rehearsal of 74th Independence Day

Image Source : AP Security personnel and officials conduct full dress rehearsals of the Independence Day ceremony on the rampart of Red fort monument during rain in New Delhi.

Ahead of the 74th Independence Day celebrations in the country, a full dress rehearsal was held at the Red Fort on Thursday amid rain and under the dark clouds cover. Personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force marched across the Mughal-era structure. The security arrangements were stringent and there were traffic restrictions during the rehearsal. The Red Fort has already been closed for the public ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The rehearsal was held from 7 am to 9 am, police said. "The reporting time for the security personnel was 3 am. At 7.18 am, the prime minister's carcade reaches the Red Fort.

Image Source : AP Security personnel and officials conduct full dress rehearsals of the Independence Day ceremony on the rampart of Red fort monument during rain in New Delhi.

"The rehearsal was successfully concluded around 9 am," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said. However, the prime minister's carcade reached the venue late, a senior police officer said.

Image Source : AP The traffic restrictions around the Red Fort for the dress rehearsal will remain same for the Independence Day programme.

The Delhi Police had issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Independence Day function and the dress rehearsal to ensure a safe and smooth vehicular movement across the national capital.

Image Source : AP Security personnel conduct a mock drill during full dress rehearsals of the Independence Day ceremony on the rampart of Red fort monument as it rains in New Delhi.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had advised the invitees at the function to refrain from attending it if they experienced any COVID-19 symptom in the last two weeks and did not go for a test.

Image Source : AP Security personnel and officials conduct full dress rehearsals of the Independence Day ceremony on the rampart of Red fort monument during rain in New Delhi.

The police had also requested the invitees to follow the COVID-related guidelines issued by the home and health ministries during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Image Source : AP School children covered in plastic maintain social distancing in view of the coronavirus pandemic during a full dress rehearsal of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red fort monument as it rains in New Delhi.

Over 350 Delhi Police personnel, who will be part of the guard of honour, have been quarantined as a precautionary measure.

Image Source : AP Around 4,000 security personnel will be deployed at the Red Fort on the occasion and they will maintain social distancing, the police had said.

The event at the Red Fort shall consist of a guard of honour by the armed forces and the Delhi Police to the prime minister, unfurling of the national flag and firing of the 21-gun salute, the prime minister's address, singing of the national anthem immediately after his speech and release of tricoloured balloons.

Image Source : AP School children covered in plastic line up for security check before full dress rehearsals of the 74th Independence Day ceremony at the Red fort during rain in New Delhi.

(With inputs from IANS)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage