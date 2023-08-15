PM Narendra Modi greets people on 77th Independence Day, pays homage to freedom fighters

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Independence Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the country's 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he paid homage to freedom fighters while reaffirming the commitment to fulfilling their vision. PM Modi today will deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address at the historic Red Fort in the national capital.

"Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" the prime minister said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Multi-layer security in national capital

In view of the Independence Day celebration, multi-layer security is in place across Delhi on Tuesday. According to officials, more than 10,000 personnel are manning the area in and around the historic Red Fort from where PM Modi will address the nation on its 77th Independence Day, police said.

Traffic restricted near Red Fort

Around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems have been installed in and around the Mughal-era fort and at other strategic locations to ensure security and monitor VVIP movements, they said. Traffic has also been restricted near the Red Fort till the end of the celebrations.

Delhi Police on Alert

"Delhi Police is on alert. Elaborate security arrangements have been made, the exercise for which started around three-four months ago. Anti-terror activities have also been done to check the areas in the districts near the venue," Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

