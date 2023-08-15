Independence Day 2023 LIVE: PM Modi speaks of 'demon of corruption' while addressing 'parivarjan'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Independence Day 2023

Independence Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver today his 10th consecutive Independence Day address which will also be his last before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a mood of anticipation builds around the annual showpiece event that he has used to present his government's report card, unveil flagship schemes and lay down his vision for the country. There is a view that the prime minister may choose to chart the country's journey on his watch in various sectors since 2014 and outline his vision for the years ahead, something he has done in previous addresses as well. Experts will also be looking for political messages in the address. Modi has mostly refrained from launching any direct political attack on opposition parties in his Independence Day addresses but has often stressed on the governance changes his dispensation has ushered in after a spell of "corruption" and policy paralysis. 'Panch Pran' (five pledges) was the main highlight of his speech in 2022, as he called upon people to make India a developed nation by 2047, remove any trace of the colonial mindset, take pride in our legacy, boost the strength of unity and fulfil the duties of citizens with honesty. Going by precedent, he may also announce some important schemes. It is in his August 15 speeches that he announced crucial policy decisions like the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff in 2019, celebrating Amrit Mahotsav of independence in 2021 when he outlined the Gati Shakti plan and the project to launch 75 Vande Bharat express.

