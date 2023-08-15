Independence Day 2023 LIVE: PM Modi speaks of 'demon of corruption' while addressing 'parivarjan'

-
Aug 15, 2023
8:12 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
'Nation First' bedrock of our policies
"Nation First bedrock of our policies. People formed such government in 2014 and 2019 that gave me the strength to pull off reforms," said PM Modi.
-
Aug 15, 2023
8:11 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
India was freed from the era of instability: PM Modi
"In 2014, people decided that to take the country forward, a stable and strong government is needed; India was freed from the era of instability: PM Modi
-
Aug 15, 2023
8:04 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
PM Modi repeatedly uses term 'parivaarjan' to address citizens in his Independence Day speech
PM Modi repeatedly used term 'parivaarjan' (family members) to address citizens in his Independence Day speech.
-
Aug 15, 2023
8:04 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
As new world order emerged after World War, I can see a new world order taking shape after COVID-19: PM Modi
As new world order emerged after World War, I can see a new world order taking shape after COVID-19: PM Modi
-
Aug 15, 2023
8:02 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
India's biggest capability is trust - people's trust in govt, in country's bright future and world's trust in India: PM Modi
India's biggest capability is trust - people's trust in govt, in country's bright future and world's trust in India: PM Modi
-
Aug 15, 2023
8:02 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
PM Modi lauds contribution of youth
PM Modi lauded the contribution of youth and said those from tier 2, tier 3 cities also making a lot of impact in various fields, including start-ups.
-
Aug 15, 2023
8:00 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
'There is no dearth of opportunities in the country,' says PM Modi
"There is no dearth of opportunities in the country. The country has the ability to provide endless opportunities," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the youth of the country from the ramparts of Red Fort.
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:54 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
India's rise and development resulting in renewed global confidence in country: PM Modi
India's rise and development resulting in renewed global confidence in country: PM Modi in Independence Day address.
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:53 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
The trinity of demography, democracy and diversity has power to realise dreams of nation: PM Modi
The trinity of demography, democracy and diversity has the power to realise the dreams of the nation: PM Modi
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:52 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
India marching ahead with new confidence, resolve: PM Modi at Red Fort
Our decisions, sacrifices in this period will impact next 1000 years, India marching ahead with new confidence, resolve: PM Modi at Red Fort.
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:52 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
Centre, state govt making all efforts for solution: PM Modi on Manipur violence
"Path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace. Centre, state govt making all efforts for solution, will continue to do so," said PM Modi at Red Fort.
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:49 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
PM Modi appeals for peace in Manipur from ramparts of Red Fort on 77th Independence Day
PM Modi appealed for peace in Manipur from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 77th Independence Day "The country stands with the people of Manipur...Resolution can be found through peace only. The Centre and the State government is making all efforts to find resolution."
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:41 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
I pay my tributes to all the brave hearts who gave their contribution in India's freedom struggle: PM Modi
"I pay my tributes to all the brave hearts who gave their contribution in the India's freedom struggle", PM Modi addressed the nation on 77th Independence Day.
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:40 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address said, "The largest democracy of the world and now also the leading country in terms of population. Such a large country, 140 crore members of my family are celebrating Independence Day today."
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:37 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
IAF helicopter showers flower petals after flag hoisting by PM Modi at Red Fort
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:36 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
PM Modi addresses nation on 77th Independence Day
PM Modi addressed the nation for the 10th consecutive time on Independence Day.
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:32 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
PM Modi hoists tricolour at Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the Indian flag on the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. He will shortly address the nation.
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:28 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
CJI DY Chandrachud and Union Home Minister Amit Shah greet each other at Red Fort
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:24 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hoists the Tiranga at his residence in Jaipur
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:24 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
PM Modi inspects Guard of Honour at Red Fort on 77th Independence Day
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:19 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
PM Modi reaches Red Fort after paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the historic Red Fort to hoist the tricolor and address the nation on the 77th Independence Day.
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:16 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:15 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
PM Modi at his official residence before leaving for Rajghat in Delhi
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:09 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud arrives at Red Fort
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:09 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
'Bharat Mata is the voice of every Indian', tweets Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on occasion of 77th Independence Day
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:04 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
PM Modi to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 77th Independence Day
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:03 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
Union Home minister Amit Shah arrives at Red Fort
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:01 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
Rajasthan: Buildings in Jaipur light up in Tricolour as city soaks in Independence Day fervour
-
Aug 15, 2023
7:00 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hoists the national flag at his residence in Delhi
-
Aug 15, 2023
6:59 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the national flag at his residence in Delhi
-
Aug 15, 2023
6:31 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
PM Modi wishes people on Independence Day
"Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!," said PM Modi in his tweet.
-
Aug 15, 2023
6:31 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
West Bengal | Calcutta High Court, Howrah Bridge and Victoria Memorial illuminated in Tricolour on Independence Day
-
Aug 15, 2023
6:16 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
Delhi: India Gate light-up in Tricolour as city soaks in Independence Day fervour
-
Aug 15, 2023
6:14 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
Coimbatore's 'Media Tree' illuminated in tricolour theme on eve of 77th Independence Day
-
Aug 15, 2023
6:13 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
VIDEO | Several government buildings in Bhubaneswar decked up with colourful lighting
-
Aug 15, 2023
6:12 AM (IST)
Posted by Bhagya Luxmi
VIDEO | Several public places in Lucknow decorated with colourful lights on eve of Independence day
-
Aug 15, 2023
6:06 AM (IST)
Posted by Rajukumar
Six villages in Chhattisgarh's Naxalite-affected Bastar region to witness hoisting
Six remote villages in the Naxalite-infested Bastar region of Chhattisgarh will witness hoisting of the national flag for the first time since the country's independence, police said on Monday. Setting up of new camps by security forces near these villages has been paving way for development here, they said.
-
Aug 15, 2023
6:04 AM (IST)
Posted by Rajukumar
Rajasthan Guv, CM greet people on eve of Independence Day
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday greeted people on the eve of the nation's 77th Independence Day. Governor Mishra called upon the people of Rajasthan to take the country and the state to new heights of progress on the strength of their hardwork, dedication and innovation, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan. He will hoist the national flag at the Raj Bhavan on August 15.