Summer has arrived! IMD issues season’s first heatwave alert in Konkan and Kutch regions

Weather News/IMD Alert: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for the Konkan and Kutch regions of western and northwest India, as soaring temperatures of 37-39°C are expected in the area. This alert comes earlier than usual, as heatwave alerts in India usually begin in March, and may suggest that India could skip the spring season entirely and enter directly into summer.

A report revealed that the maximum temperatures in seven states - Punjab, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand - have surpassed those usually recorded in mid-March. This data suggests that March will be hotter than usual and that people across India should prepare for a hotter summer.

The situation is particularly intense over Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch, where many places are experiencing maximum temperatures that are more than 8 degrees above normal. In Himalayan towns, temperatures are 5-10°C higher than what is normal for this time of year, and Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, recorded the highest-ever minimum temperature on Saturday, at 14.4 degrees Celsius. Over the last few days the temperatures have also been soaring in the hills and across the North Indian belt.

While there are many reasons for the rising temperatures, one of which could be the change in local weather patterns and changing climatic conditions, the less precipitation or winter rain this year, particularly in Himachal Pradesh, has resulted in a rise in daytime temperatures. A cyclonic circulation is expected to form over Punjab and Haryana after February 21, which will lead to a change in wind patterns from south-westerly to north-westerly. However,if the anticyclone persists like last year, very high maximum temperatures may continue in western India. Delhi is currently experiencing a maximum temperature of 31.5°C, and this is expected to continue for another three to four days, according to the IMD.

FAQs:

Q1: What is a heatwave alert?

A heatwave alert is a warning issued by the IMD when temperatures are expected to rise above a certain threshold and can pose a health risk to people living in the affected areas.

Q2: Where are the Konkan and Kutch regions located?

The Konkan region is situated in the western coastal area of India, stretching from Maharashtra to Goa. The Kutch region is located in the state of Gujarat in western India, bordering Pakistan.

