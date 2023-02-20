Mumbai's air quality worst in February in four years

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK File Photo for representation only.

Mumbai AQI: Mumbai's air quality index (AQI) was "poor" for eight days between February 1 and 16, according to a recent report. This is a significant increase in poor air quality in comparison to the same period in 2022 and 2021, where the city only saw two days with poor AQI, and none in 2020. Pollutants such as PM 10 and PM 2.5 were the major contributors to this increase. Experts have stated that real estate and infrastructure work, along with transportation, are the main reasons for this rise in air pollution. Heavy traffic and low winter temperatures were also cited as possible causes.

The report's findings are the second such report on deteriorating air quality in Mumbai in recent times. According to a report by IQAir, a Swiss company that tracks global air quality, Mumbai ranked as the second most polluted city in the world between January 29 and February 8. Experts attribute the rise in pollution levels to the dust and smoke generated by vehicles and construction activities.

Between November 2022 and January 2023, Mumbai had the most days with 'poor' or 'very poor' air quality.

An AQI of 201-300 is considered poor, while 301-400 is considered very poor, and 401-500 severe.

To address the problem, authorities in Mumbai must take immediate steps to reduce emissions from vehicles and construction sites. The government should encourage the use of cleaner modes of transportation and enforce strict regulations to control air pollution. The public can also take measures to protect themselves from the harmful effects of air pollution, such as wearing masks when outdoors, and limiting outdoor activities when the AQI is poor