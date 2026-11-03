NCP rift deepens as Sunetra Pawar calls crucial MLA meeting, big decisions expected today

Mumbai:

The internal differences within the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction appear to be coming into sharper focus. Amid the ongoing tensions within the party, NCP president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has called a meeting of party MLAs on Tuesday evening. The meeting will be held at 7 pm at her official residence, Devgiri, in Mumbai. This will be the first meeting of NCP legislators in four months. Several key issues, including internal factionalism, the finance ministry and the party's leadership, are expected to come up for discussion. The MLAs' views may also be sought on the way forward for the party.

The meeting comes a day after a meeting of the NCP core committee on Monday evening. However, before reaching Sunetra Pawar's residence, party leaders held a separate meeting at the residence of senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal.

NCP leaders meet Amit Shah amid internal differences

The NCP's meeting on Monday lasted around two hours, during which leaders discussed the party organisation and Tuesday's meeting of legislators. Earlier in the day, senior NCP leaders had also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting lasted around an hour, with the ongoing differences within the party reportedly forming part of the discussions. According to sources, the NCP could take an important decision at Tuesday's meeting.

Leadership, internal factionalism and Finance Ministry on agenda

There appears to be growing unease within the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, with differences within the party increasingly coming into the open. Questions are being raised about the party's top leadership as it attempts to address the ongoing turmoil.

Sunetra Pawar has called the meeting of all party MLAs to seek their views on the issues affecting the organisation. The discussions are expected to focus on internal factionalism, the Finance Ministry and leadership-related concerns. A major decision could also emerge from the meeting.

Why is there discontent within the NCP?

According to sources, the allocation of important positions to Sunetra Pawar and her sons has reportedly made several senior leaders and members of the party's old guard uncomfortable. Although no leader has openly spoken about the issue, discussions within the party have reportedly intensified. Sources say a tussle for influence within the NCP began after the death of Ajit Pawar. The party's old guard is reportedly unhappy with the functioning of Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar.

NCP leaders reportedly reach out to Amit Shah

Sources claim that NCP leaders raised concerns about Parth Pawar during their meeting with Amit Shah. They reportedly told the Union Home Minister that appointments within the party were being made without consulting Working President Praful Patel and state unit president Sunil Tatkare.

Following the meeting with Amit Shah, Sunetra Pawar convened a meeting of the NCP core committee on Monday evening. However, before attending it, NCP leaders held a separate discussion at Chhagan Bhujbal's residence and later reached Devgiri.

Mahayuti coordination committee meeting also scheduled

Apart from the NCP meeting, the Mahayuti coordination committee is also scheduled to meet on Tuesday. Senior leaders from the BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction are expected to attend. The meeting is likely to review the alliance's defeat in the MLC elections. Differences between the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena may also be discussed.

According to sources, Amit Shah has conveyed a clear message to Maharashtra's leaders that the weakening of the NCP organisation could affect not just the party but the entire Mahayuti government in the state. Sources further indicated that the alliance could suffer significant losses if the internal differences remain unresolved.

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