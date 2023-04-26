Hours after Chattisgarh's Naxal attack, suspected IED recovered in Assam, defused | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Security forces recovers suspected IED in Tinsukia's Makum area

Assam: Hours after 11 Jawans were martyred in a cowardly attack by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, security forces recovered a suspected IED in Tinsukia's Makum area on Wednesday.

The IED was found in a plastic bag planted on the Makum bypass road passing through the overbridge, officials said.

"With the help of the bomb squad team of the Indian Army, we defused the object in a safe place. It is an IED-like object. Our investigation is on to find who had planted it and what was their motive," said Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, SP Tinsukia.

Earlier during the day, 11 policemen, including a driver, were killed in a blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

As per available information, a police team was patrolling in the Aranpur police station area when it had an encounter with Naxalites during which they blew up the police's patrol vehicle.

Sources said that the incident occurred when the police team went to rescue some policemen who were stranded due to rain.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel posted on Twitter, "News of 10 DRG (District Reserve Guard) personnel and one driver, being killed in IED attack by naxals in Dantewada is saddening. The jawans were in the area for an anti-Naxal operation."

The Chief Minister prayed for peace to the departed souls.

