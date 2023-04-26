Chhattisgarh: 10 jawans, one driver killed in IED blast triggered by Naxals in Dantewada

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Dantewada Naxal attack: At least 10 jawans and one driver were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday.

According to an official, the incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation. The police sources said that Naxalites blew up the mini-goods van in which the security personnel were travelling by using the IED.

Confirming the incident, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared."

"The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver due to IED blast on the DRG force which had arrived for anti-Naxal operation on the information of the presence of Maoist cadre under Aranpur police station area of Dantewada is very sad. We all the people of the state pay our respects to him. We all share in the grief of their families. May his soul rest in peace", the Chhattisgarh CM tweeted.

More details are awaited.

Latest India News