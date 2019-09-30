Prepared for Balakot-like airstrikes says new IAF chief RKS Bhadauria

Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria took over as the 26th chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on September 30, Monday, after Air Marshal BS Dhanoa retired from the post. Succeeding Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, Bhadauria said the force is prepared for any such challenges in the future. Dhanoa retired after 41 years of service in the IAF.

Speaking to reporters after taking over as the IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said, "We were prepared then, we will be prepared next time. We will be ready to face any challenge, any threat."

When asked about the recent reports of Pakistan reactivating the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camps that were destroyed in the Balakot airstrikes in February, IAF chief said, "We are aware of the reports and we will take the necessary action as and when required."

Bhadauria told ANI that the induction of Rafale fighter jets will be a game-changer for the Air Force.

He said, "My first priority is the modernisation and indigenous capability in view of all budget constraints. Rafale will be a game-changer in our operational capability. It will give India an edge over Pakistan and China."

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, laid the wreath at National War Memorial.

He retires today after 41 years of glorious service to the Nation. He was commissioned in Jun 1978 as a fighter pilot & has led the IAF from front always. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 30, 2019

IAF chief also spoke on Pakistan PM Imran Khan's nuclear war threat and said, "That is their understanding of nuclear aspects. We have our own understanding, our own analysis. We will be ready to face any challenge."

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Air Marshal Bhadauria was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in June 1980 and won the coveted 'Sword of Honour' for standing first in the overall order of merit. He has held various command, staff and instructional positions.

During his nearly four-decade career, Bhadauria commanded a Jaguar squadron and a premier Air Force Station.