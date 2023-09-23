How did PM Modi react to officer on G20 duty who shared his wife's response on long duty hours? Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi's interaction with officers involved in duty during the G20 summit

G20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with officers involved in the management of the recently concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi. The two-day international event was conducted at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10.

During the interaction with the officials, the Prime Minister credited them for the success of the event and lauded their efforts.

“The credit for the success of the G20 Summit goes to all of you. I have a request to document your experiences. This will serve as guidelines for future events," the Prime Minister said as he addressed around 3,000 officials who were a part of the G20 Summit.

Recalling one of the interactions which the officials had with the Prime Minister, an officer shared with PM Modi of how her wife reacted after he informed her about his long duty hours.

Sharing his experience with PM Modi, Ravinder Tyagi, who was posted on G20 duty, said, "When I informed my wife about my duty during the G20 summit days that I will be leaving early in the morning and coming late at night for three days on September 8, 9, and 10... my wife said they are proud that I would be working for this event... it won't be a problem even if I don't come home for three days and stay there... because this is about the country...."

Further interacting with PM Modi, the official said that what more made them happy about is that the event was organised in India, New Delhi and at ITO's Pragati Maidan (Bharat Mandapam), a place where he has been serving for last 37 years.

Responding to Tyagi after he shared his experience, PM Modi said, "....Tyagi ji... What I feel is that the day your wife would get to know that I am taking you with me for a month then... she would distribute sweets."

