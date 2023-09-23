India TV-CNX survey: How likely the Sanatan issue will impact Lok Sabha elections and who will benefit?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

India TV-CNX Survey: India TV-CNX conducted a survey to gauge the mood of the voters to predict how likely the issue of Sanatan may impact the Lok Sabha elections. If the general elections are held today, will the Sanatan issue make PM Modi win in the North and Rahul in the South? If elections are held on the Sanatan issue, how much influence will PM Modi have in 2024? Will Hindus unite or divide over castes? Let's take a look at what the survey has to say.

In the India TV-CNX survey, people were asked whether the Hindu vote is getting united after comments by I.N.D.IA. alliance parties on the Sanatan Dharma. Around 72 per cent of the respondents said 'Yes', the Hindu vote is getting united on the Sanatan issue, while 24 per cent said 'No' and 4 per cent didn't have any opinion.

Is Hindu vote getting united after I.N.D.I.A. alliance comments on Sanatan Dharma Survey Result YES 72% NO 24% CAN'T SAY 4%

People were also asked in the survey to share their opinion on whether the respect towards Sanatan Dharma has increased in the country.

Around 70 per cent of the respondents said 'Yes', 23 per cent said 'No' while 7 per cent didn't have any opinion.

People were also asked to respond on which alliance -- NDA or I.N.D.I.A. -- will Hindus and Muslim may side with in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Voters NDA I.N.D.I.A. Other First choice of Hindu voters 52% 29% 19%

ALSO READ | India TV-CNX Survey: Who will OBCs vote for in UP and Bihar if Lok Sabha elections held today?

ALSO READ | Who will OBC women vote if elections are held today? India TV-CNX survey reveals

Latest India News