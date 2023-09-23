Who will OBC women vote if elections are held today? India TV-CNX Opinion poll reveals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Women celebrate Women reservation Bill

The Narendra Modi-led government just passed the long-pending Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament. While the Congress extended support for the women's reservation bill, it also demanded its immediate implementation along with the provision for the representation of SCs, STs and OBCs. The Congress also dubbed the government as anti-OBCs for not allocating the reservation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while batting for its immediate implementation said that the legislation is "incomplete" without provision for quota for OBCs.

However, the numbers tell a different story as far as vote share is concerned. India TV-CNX Opinion poll tells the true picture of what actually OBCs, specifically the women think about the Narendra Modi government. In the survey that was held in various states various questions were asked like - If elections are held today, where will the women's vote go? With 33% reservation, will the pattern of women voting change? For women voter, is PM Modi the only factor?

According to the data available from 84 constituencies where the poll was conducted on the last day of the Parliament special session, OBCs women are still with the NDA government. If elections are held today, 57 per cent of OBC women will vote for NDA, 30 per cent for I.N.D.I.A and 13 per cent for others.

Others-13

Latest India News