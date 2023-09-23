India TV-CNX Survey: Who will OBCs vote for in UP and Bihar if Lok Sabha elections held today?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

India TV-CNX OBC survey in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar: India TV-CNX conducted a survey to gauge the mood of the people belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as to which bloc — NDA or I.N.D.I.A. — they are most likely to favour if Lok Sabha elections are held today. Will caste based politics dominate religion based politics and What was the impact of Modi's Vishwakarma scheme? Let's take a look.

Who would OBCs favour in Uttar Pradesh?

OBC | Yadav

NDA: 22%

I.N.D.I.A.: 70%

Others: 8%

OBC | Kurmi

NDA: 61%

I.N.D.I.A.: 30%

Others: 9%

OBC | Jaat

NDA: 45%

I.N.D.I.A.: 51%

Others: 4%

OBC | Maurya

NDA: 59%

I.N.D.I.A.: 26%

Others: 15%

OBC | Nishad

NDA: 73%

I.N.D.I.A.: 22%

Others: 5%

OBC | Lodhi

NDA: 70%

I.N.D.I.A.: 20%

Others: 10%

OBC | Gurjar

NDA: 68%

I.N.D.I.A.: 20%

Others: 12%

Who would OBCs favour in Bihar?

OBC | Yadav

NDA: 14%

I.N.D.I.A.: 81%

Others: 5%

OBC | Koiri

NDA: 42%

I.N.D.I.A.: 49%

Others: 9%

OBC | Kurmi

NDA: 9%

I.N.D.I.A.: 78%

Others: 13%

OBC | Baniya

NDA: 82%

I.N.D.I.A.: 16%

Others: 2%

OBC | Teli

NDA: 63%

I.N.D.I.A.: 24%

Others: 13%

OBC: Sonar

NDA: 63%

I.N.D.I.A.: 20%

Others: 17%

OBC | Vishwakarma

NDA: 76%

I.N.D.I.A.: 14%

Others: 10%

In the survey, the people belonging to OBC were also asked to respond which party they are likely to favour if Lok Sabha elections are held today. According to the survey, 56 per cent people from the OBC are likely to vote for NDA, 31 per cent may side with I.N.D.I.A alliance.

