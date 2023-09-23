Saturday, September 23, 2023
     
  India TV-CNX Survey: Who will OBCs vote for in UP and Bihar if Lok Sabha elections held today?

India TV-CNX OBC survey: Who would Other Backward Classes (OBC) vote for in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar if Lok Sabha elections are held today. Well, to gauge the mood of the people, India TV-CNX conducted a survey to predict which bloc NDA or I.N.D.I.A. is likely to get the majority support of the OBCs.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2023 18:21 IST
Representational image
Image Source : PTI Representational image

India TV-CNX OBC survey in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar: India TV-CNX conducted a survey to gauge the mood of the people belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as to which bloc — NDA or I.N.D.I.A. — they are most likely to favour if Lok Sabha elections are held today. Will caste based politics dominate religion based politics and What was the impact of Modi's Vishwakarma scheme? Let's take a look.

Who would OBCs favour in Uttar Pradesh?

OBC | Yadav

NDA: 22%

I.N.D.I.A.: 70%
Others: 8%

OBC | Kurmi

NDA: 61%
I.N.D.I.A.: 30%
Others: 9%

OBC | Jaat 
NDA: 45%
I.N.D.I.A.: 51%
Others: 4%

OBC | Maurya
NDA: 59%
I.N.D.I.A.: 26%
Others: 15%

OBC | Nishad
NDA: 73%
I.N.D.I.A.: 22%
Others: 5%

OBC | Lodhi  
NDA: 70%
I.N.D.I.A.: 20%
Others: 10%

OBC | Gurjar
NDA: 68%
I.N.D.I.A.: 20%
Others: 12%

Who would OBCs favour in Bihar?

OBC | Yadav

NDA: 14%
I.N.D.I.A.: 81%
Others: 5%

OBC | Koiri
NDA: 42%
I.N.D.I.A.: 49%
Others: 9%

OBC | Kurmi
NDA: 9%
I.N.D.I.A.: 78%
Others: 13%

OBC | Baniya
NDA: 82%
I.N.D.I.A.: 16%
Others: 2%

OBC | Teli 
NDA: 63%
I.N.D.I.A.: 24%
Others: 13%

OBC: Sonar 
NDA: 63%
I.N.D.I.A.: 20%
Others: 17%

OBC | Vishwakarma
NDA: 76%
I.N.D.I.A.: 14%
Others: 10%

In the survey, the people belonging to OBC were also asked to respond which party they are likely to favour if Lok Sabha elections are held today. According to the survey, 56 per cent people from the OBC are likely to vote for NDA, 31 per cent may side with I.N.D.I.A alliance.

