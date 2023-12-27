Home Ministry bans Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League led by Masrat Alam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah

An organisation named 'Muslim League Jammu Kashmir' has been declared an 'unlawful association' under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Wednesday.

Union Minister Amit Shah took to X said, "This organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K."

The home minister added, "PM Narendra Modi government's message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law."

The organisation is led by Masarat Alam, interim chairman of the hardline faction of All India Hurriyat Conference, earlier led by separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

