Jaipur airport gets threat email to blow it up, bomb disposal squad launches search operation

Image Source : PTI. Jaipur International Airport.

The Jaipur Airport authorities in Rajasthan on Wednesday received an email from an unidentified miscreant who 'threatened' to blow up the Airport. Following this, a search operation was launched but nothing suspicious was found.

The airport administration said that after receiving the threat, a search operation was conducted in the entire airport. All passengers, arriving and departing the airport,t and their luggage were also screened. They said the airport was also searched with the help of a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad. But the bomb could not be found anywhere, they added.

Further, the airport administration informed about this to the airport police station and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Mumbai airport gets 'threat mail'

Earlier in November this year, the Mumbai International Airport on Thursday received a 'threat email' to blow up Terminal 2 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The sender of the threatening email had demanded a payment of 1 million dollars in Bitcoin within 48 hours to avert the blast.

