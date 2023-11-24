Mumbai airport gets 'email threat' to blow up T2, sender demands $1 million in Bitcoin in 48 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai Airport

Bomb threat: The Mumbai International Airport on Thursday received a 'threat email' to blow up Terminal 2 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The sender of the threatening email has demanded a payment of 1 million dollars in Bitcoin within 48 hours to avert this blast, said sources.

According to the Mumbai Police, the Sahar Police have registered a case against an unknown person who sent a threatening email using the email address “quaidacasrol@gmail.com”. Police further said that the mail was sent to the feedback inbox of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) at around 11.06 am on Thursday.

Here's what was written in mail:

The threatening mail read: “Subject: Blast. Body: This is a final warning to your airport. We will blast Terminal 2 within 48 hours unless one million dollars in Bitcoin is transferred to the address. Another alert will be given after 24 hours."

The security was beefed up at the airport following the threat.

Police tracked IP address of mail

In the complaint, MIAL officer Vismay Pathak told the police, “I was at the quality and customer service center of the airport when I received the threatening email. The email threatened to blow up the airport within 48 hours if the ransom was not paid."

The police have registered an FIR under section 385 (putting a person in fear of injury to commit extortion) and 505 (1) (b) (statements made with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public or against the public tranquillity) of the Indian Penal Code in this case of threatening and demanding ransom against an unknown person.

Sources said that the police have traced the IP address from which the threatening email was sent and are currently working to identify the individual responsible. Further investigation is underway.