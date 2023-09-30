Bomb threat triggers emergency landing of Akasa flight in Varanasi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Akasa airlines

Akasa emergency landing : Tensions erupted at Varanasi Airport after a flight of Akasa Airlines from Mumbai to Varanasi received a bomb threat through a tweet on social media.

The aircraft landed on a separate runway and passengers were disembarked immediately. CISF personnel conducted a thorough search of the plane for about an hour. Nothing was found during checking.

Varanasi Airport Director Puneet Gupta said “Everything is normal. When information about the bomb was received, the airport authority took full precautions and checked and everything was found to be normal. This flight was coming to Varanasi only and it had to land here. Yes as a precautionary measure it landed on a separate runway.”

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: List of flights cancelled to and from Bengaluru Airport due to Karnataka Bandh

Latest India News