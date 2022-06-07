Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, taking shelter at mosque, held in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist held in Bengaluru

A suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was arrested in Bengaluru, following a joint operation by the Karnataka and the Jammu and Kashmir police. Police sources on Tuesday said the accused was identified as Talib Hussain and was arrested on June 5.

Earlier, it was claimed that Hussain was arrested by the armed forces in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hussain had allegedly taken shelter at a mosque in Srirampura in the city and used to deliver sermons during Friday prayers.

According to police sources, Hussain had fled Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and children as the hunt for him was intensified by the armed forces and was hiding in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed Hussain's arrest from the city today.

Asked if the terrorist was arrested, Bommai told reporters, "Yes."

"Generally police keep an eye on people like them. We will provide whatever assistance is required to the Jammu and Kashmir police. In the past too, such arrests had taken place in Sirsi and Bhatkal."

"The Jammu and Kashmir police have taken this very seriously,” Bommai explained.

