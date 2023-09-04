If I give such statement about Muslims or Christians, will Congress..: Himanta Biswa on Udhayanidhi's remarks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Sarma unleashed attacks on Congress over Udhaynidhi's statement on Sanatan Dharma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he does not have any issue with DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on his controversial remarks over Sanatan Dharma but with Congress. The whole Congress party is working with the same intention.

"Remarks on similar lines were also made by P Chidambara's son Karti Chidambaram and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge," he added.

“I don't have much problem with Stalin. I have a problem with Congress...I want to ask them (Congress) if tomorrow I give such a statement about Muslims or Christians, will Congress consider it my freedom of speech?... Be it Hinduism, Islam or Christianity, why are you talking about ending them? This is not right. The main culprit for this is Congress MP Rahul Gandhi..."

Earlier, on Sunday Sarma said that if the Congress does not distance itself from DMK leader Stalin's remarks, it will 'confirm' public's perception that the party is 'anti-Hindu'.

DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had alleged on Saturday that Sanatan Dharma is against equality and social justice, and had likened it to coronavirus, malaria, fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes.

His remarks led to a furore on social media with BJP's IT department in-charge Amit Malviya stating the DMK leader has called for "genocide" of 80 per cent population who follow Sanatan Dharma.

Udhayanidhi rubbished the genocidal claim and said his speech was a pointer to social evils.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram defended Stalin's remarks saying that the BJP likening it to a "genocidal call" is like giving it a "mischievous spin".

Sarma maintained that the question is now whether the Congress will remain in alliance with the DMK and take action against Chidambaram.

Test for Rahul Gandhi: Sarma

"This is a test for Rahul Gandhi. He has to take a decision whether he respects Sanatan Dharma or not," the BJP leader said.

"If Gandhi does not snap ties with DMK or expel Chidambaram, then it will be confirmed that these people (Congress) are anti-Hindu, they do not like Sanatan Dharma, they do not like the Hindu religion," Sarma added.

