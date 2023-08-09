Himachal Pradesh: 2 killed as truck crashes into multiple vehicles in Shimla, video surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Accident spot where 2 killed as truck crashes into multiple vehicles in Shimla

At least two people were killed after a speeding truck overturned and smashed into different vehicles in Shimla district, a senior cop said on Tuesday late night. The incident happened on Theog Chhaila road in Shimla region. As per the police, the truck lost control and smashed it into four to five vehicles left out and about.

"Two people were killed after four to five vehicles were hit by a truck. The truck toppled after the driver failed to keep a control on the vehicle on Theog Chhaila road in Shimla region," Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Director of Police, Shimla, said.

The truck reportedly by mistake veered towards Chaila market instead of the Sainj–Rajgarh road and going out of control, hit four vehicles, turned turtle, and crushed two people, one of whom was a woman.According to preliminary investigations by police, brake failure led to the accident.

The bodies were extracted with the help of an excavator and sent for post mortem to the Civil Hospital in Theog, police said, adding a case has been registered and investigations are underway, as reported by news agency PTI. So far 90 people have died in road accidents in the state since the onset of monsoon on June 24,according to the state emergency operation centre.

