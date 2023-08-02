Himachal Pradesh: Landslide washes away Kalka-Shimla highway, tourism badly hit in state

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Landslide washes away Kalka-Shimla highway

The Kalka-Shimla four-lane National Highway 5 in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district washed away in a landslide, dealing a severe blow to Shimla's tourism economy. Hopes for a tourism rebound were high, but this calamity has sparked fears about the future of businesses in the state capital. The highway has been closed for the next two days.

Speaking to the media Solan DC Manmohan Sharma said that there was a landslide at Chakki Mod near Parwanoo. He said a large number of stones, mud debris, and trees had fallen on the highway. "Efforts were being made to open it, but landslides are occurring here continuously. Due to this, it has been decided to close this highway for two days. These orders have been implemented with immediate effect," Sharma added.

Tourism hit in Himachal Pradesh

Mohinder Seth, President of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Stakeholders Association, stated that after recovering from the recent rain and floods they were optimistic about tourist visits in September and October. However, tourists have delayed their trips due to the road damage, fearing flash floods and landslides.

"After the rain and floods things were getting normal and we were hopeful that tourists will visit here as Shimla is safe and on the top of the hills. But today the information has come that the road has been washed away between Shimla-Kalka and it is very unfortunate and worrying for us," he said. "We were hopeful for September and October bookings but those are also getting cancelled. We want the government to restore the roads on war footing and assure tourists’ safety. Otherwise we shall lose all our business hopes,” added Seth.

It should be mentioned here that tourists have stopped visiting the hill station due to the fear of flash floods and landslides. The mountains are sliding and hampering the transportation system in the region. The tourists are coming here only to complete their important work at different offices.

190 people died so far in monsoon

According to the Himachal Pradesh disaster management authority data, so far 190 people have died in the monsoon due to various reasons. Of these, 54 people have lost their lives due to landslides and flash floods. 136 people have lost their lives due to road accidents or other reasons. Till now 34 people are missing and 219 people are injured. So far 706 houses have been damaged in the state while 7,192 houses have been partially damaged.

