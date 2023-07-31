WATCH video: Houses in Rampur near Shimla develop cracks following incessant rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Houses in Rampur develop cracks following incessant rainfall

Himachal Pradesh: Cracks have developed in houses in Rampur following incessant rainfall during the monsoon season this year.

"Because of excessive rain, there have been a lot of damages in the Rampur subdivision…more than 100 houses have developed cracks…relief works are being done, we are providing all the necessary items to the people," said Jai Chand, Tehsildar, Rampur.

Earlier today, IMD said that India recorded over 1,100 heavy and extremely heavy rainfall events in July, breaking 5 years record.

The weatherman said that the El Nino conditions have not been able to impact monsoon so far.

The IMD has predicted normal monsoon in most parts of the country in August-September.

The eastern region, however, may witness excell rainfall in the second half of the monsoon period while northwest region may see below normal rains.

