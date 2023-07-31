India records over 1,100 heavy rainfall events in July, El Nino didn't affect monsoon: IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy machinery being used to clear Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway blocked with boulders after a rain-triggered landslide, in Rudraprayag district.

Rains: India recorded 1,113 heavy rainfall events and 205 extremely heavy rainfall events in July, highest in 5 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Monday.

India logged 315.9 mm rainfall in July, 13 per cent more than normal and all regions except east and northeast recorded excess rain, the weather department said.

East and northeast regions recorded third lowest rainfall (280.9 mm) in July since 1901 while northwest region got highest rain since 2001, the IMD said.

The weatherman further informed that the El Nino conditions have not been able to affect monsoon rains so far.

