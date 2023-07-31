IMD Weather Update: Rains likely in Delhi-NCR, lightning predicted in THESE states

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Rains to lash several parts of Delhi-NCR

The Monsoon is at its peak across the country as rains kept lashing parts of states in the last couple of weeks causing overflow of most of rivers. According to the Meteorological Department (MeT), July witnessed very good rainfall but in the month of August, there will be a slight reduction in the rains.

The Meteorological Department said that the rain situation in many places will remain the same for the time being.

People in Delhi-NCR were troubled by the humid weather yesterday and the same will continue today also. The weather will remain cloudy in Delhi-NCR.

Light, moderate and heavy rain will be seen in different parts of the country.

Lightning forecasted

There will also be a possibility of lightning at some places. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, torrential rain can be experienced in different areas of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Bihar, East Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura today. While Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Marathwada, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

MeT official said, there may be light to moderate rains in East Madhya Pradesh and North Chhattisgarh during the next 5 days. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain in many parts of India on 3 August. East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha will see light to moderate rain during this period. Heavy rain has been predicted at isolated places. While East Rajasthan is likely to have similar weather conditions on July 31 and August 2.

