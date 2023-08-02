Himachal Pradesh: Shimla-Chandigarh Highway closed at Chakki Mod due to landslide in Parvati Valley

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB National Highway 5 is closed at Chakki Mod due to landslide in Parvati Valley

Himachal Pradesh : The Chandigarh-Shimla Highway (NH 05) has been temporarily closed at Chakki Mod in the Parvati Valley of Himachal Pradesh due to a landslide, informed the Solan Police Department through a tweet.

The Solan Police Department has further urged all travellers to adhere to the alternative traffic plan while the authorities work on clearing the debris.

The recent landslide has caused a blockage on the highway, making it unsafe for vehicles and commuters. In response to the situation, the concerned authorities have initiated the task of removing the debris and stabilizing the affected area. As soon as the work is completed, the authorities will inform the public about the reopening of the highway, the authorities said.

According to the HP disaster management authority data, so far 190 people have died in the monsoon due to various reasons. Of these, 54 people have lost their lives due to landslides and flash floods. 136 people have lost their lives due to road accidents or other reasons. Till now 34 people are missing and 219 people are injured.

So far 706 houses have been damaged in the state while 7,192 houses have been partially damaged. 244 shops have been damaged amid monsoon and 2,236 cow sheds.

(With ANI inputs)

