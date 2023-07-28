Uttarakhand: Gangotri-Yamunotri National Highway blocked due to falling debris and landslides

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gangotri-Yamunotri National Highway block

The Gangotri-Yamunotri National Highway was blocked due to falling debris and landslides and traffic was stalled in the region on Friday. Owing to this, Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer said the Gangotri and Yamunotri National Highway was closed.

"Traffic on the Gangotri Highway was closed due to debris falling at Dharasu, while traffic on the Yamunotri Highway came to a standstill due to landslides at several places, including Dabarkot," said the official. According to the Uttarkashi District Administration, the Gangotri-Yamunotri National Highway was closed to traffic as boulders continued to fall at many places following persistent rainfall in the region.

Around 50 tourists who got stranded due to the flooding of a seasonal stream following heavy rain in this Uttarakhand district have been rescued safely.

Earlier, traffic was suspended as debris continued to fall at many places on the Gangotri-Yamunotri National Highway, as persistent rains continue to wreak havoc in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, officials said on Wednesday.

