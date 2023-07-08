IMD issues 'red alert' in 7 districts of Himachal Pradesh; warns of landslides, floods

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Seven districts of Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall for the next two days

A 'red' alert has been issued in seven districts of Himachal Pradesh for the next two days on Saturday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), warning of extremely heavy rainfall in the state.

According to a statement, isolated places in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur are likely to receive to receive extremely heavy rainfall on July 8 and 9. The IMD also advised to brace for potential landslides and flooding and avoid vulnerable and water logging prone areas.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued 'orange' warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the areas of Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Lahaul and Spiti for July 8 and 9. The department also flagged warnings of flash floods along water bodies in several areas of the state and disruption of water and electricity facilities.

Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss of Rs 352 crores during the current monsson season, as per state emergency officials. More than 90 roads have been closed and numerous water supply schemes and transformers were disrupted.

The Beas river and its tributaries are reportedly flowing above the danger mark.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi weather: Heavy rain triggers waterlogging, traffic congestion; IMD issues 'yellow' alert for tomorrow

Latest India News