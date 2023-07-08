Delhi weather: Heavy rain triggers waterlogging, traffic congestion; IMD issues 'yellow' alert for tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A rickshawpuller makes way through waterlogged road as traffic plies at slow pace after monsoon rains in New Delhi

Delhi weather update: Delhi witnessed extremely heavy rainfall today (July 8) that caused several areas in the national capital to go underwater, with the Met office predicting more showers during the remainder of the day.

This was the season's first heavy spell of rainfall. An 'orange' alert is in place for more showers on Saturday. A 'yellow alert' is in place for Sunday (July 9), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Record rainfall in national capital:

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 98.7 mm rainfall till 2:30 pm. The Ridge Observatory recorded 111.4 mm rainfall, it said.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would continue over many places of Delhi and NCR, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari (Haryana)," the Met office said in a tweet.

Delhi traffic update:

Several areas like Pragati Maidan were waterlogged and restricted the movement of traffic. Traffic is affected on Ring road in the carriageway from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh due to severe waterlogging near Bharat Darshan park.

Traffic snarled at Tilak Marg as incessant rainfall causes waterlogging at several places in national capital.

The early-morning rain inconvenienced many commuters who faced hardships in reaching their destinations. The PWD said it received several complaints of waterlogging since the morning.

"Apart from these, we also received complaints about waterlogging on other stretches that are under the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) or other agencies. We forwarded those complaints. The situation is under control so far. The road around Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College in Delhi University's north campus witnessed waterlogging, causing inconvenience to commuters," said a PWD official.

People drive through waterlogged road after monsoon rains in New Delhi

The Met office predicted a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain during the day.

Delhi temperature & AQI:

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, it said. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was recorded at 96 per cent.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 79 at 9.00 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.



