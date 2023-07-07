Weather Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR for next five days

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR for next five days

Weather Updates : India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains along with thunderstorms for 12 states over the next five days. The national capital is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle, it said.

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled a notch below normal at 26.7 degrees Celcius, the Met office said and predicted the maximum temperature to settle at 33 degrees. At 8.30 am, Delhi's relative humidity was recorded at 79 per cent. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 66 at 8.40 am, SAFAR data showed.

Heavy rains lash Karnataka

Heavy rains continued to lash the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka on Friday causing havoc and disrupting vehicular movement in different parts of the region. Two women were trapped in a house at Nandavaragumpu of Sajipamunnuru village in Bantwal as part of a hill caved in on the house in the early hours of the day, police said.

Part of chawl's gallery collapses in Thane

Some portion of a gallery of a chawl at Manpada in Maharashtra's Thane city collapsed following heavy rains, but nobody was injured in it, civic officials said on Friday. The incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Yasin Tadvi, said.

The occupants of the tenement were evacuated and accommodated in an adjacent chawl as a temporary measure, he said. The civic body officials will take a decision on the tenement after examining it, he added.

Punjab, Haryana receives heavy rain

Parts of Punjab and Haryana recorded rain during the past 24 hours, the Met office said on Friday. Amritsar (43.4 mm), Nurmahal in Jalandhar (32.5 mm), Gurdaspur (8.2 mm), Ludhiana (6.2 mm), Pathankot (4.4 mm), Rupnagar (2.5 mm) and Mohali (1 mm) in Punjab recorded rainfall in varying degrees in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Friday, it said.

