Himachal Pradesh: Three-storey building crashes like a house of cards | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Three-storey building crashes like a house of cards in Himachal Pradesh

A three-storey building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Saturday. The building went down like a house of cards in the Chopal Market area at around 12:30 pm, a state disaster management official said.

The official added that no lives were lost when the building collapsed. A branch of UCO Bank, a dhaba, a bar and some other business establishments were located in the building.

Being the second Saturday, there was a holiday in the bank located on the top floor of the building and none of the seven employees working in the bank was present at the time of the incident, Chief Manager at UCO Bank's Zonal Branch at Shimla, Ramesh Dadhwal, said.

"As per the information provided to me by one of the employees posted there, some men sitting in the bar on the ground floor noticed sudden cracks in the window glasses," he told PTI, adding that realising the danger, they immediately ran out of the building and alerted other people sitting in the bar and dhaba.

ALSO READ | Mumbai: 4-storey building collapses in Kurla Naik Municipal Society area, 7 rescued, several trapped

Latest India News