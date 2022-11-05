Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022: Congress means 'guarantee' of corruption, says PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Earlier in the day, he had addressed a rally in Sundar Nagar town of Mandi district to campaign for BJP in the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls which are scheduled for November 12.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022: Attacking Congress at a public address in Himachal Pradesh's Solan on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that during the grand old party's rule in the state, there were various groups that had a vested interest in unstable governments. He further said that small states were the target of such self-centered groups. These groups worked only for their own interests, he added.

During his address, Modi emphasized that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has a vision for the next 25 years for the state. He further added that when Congress was in power there were various groups that had a vested interest in unstable govts. "Small states were the target of such self-centered groups. These groups worked only for their own interests," PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, he had addressed a rally in Sundar Nagar town of Mandi district to campaign for BJP in the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls which are scheduled for November 12.

"The Himachal polls this time are special because the votes cast on November 12 are not just for the coming five years. Every single vote on November 12 will define the state's development journey for the next 25 years," Modi said at a poll rally at Sundernagar in Mandi district.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Radha Soami Satsang Beas dera in Punjab and met with its head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon. Punjab Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa received the prime minister at the airport. Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and DGP Gaurav Yadav were also present on the occasion.

Elections to Himachal Pradesh are slated to be held on November 12.

ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: People have decided to form BJP government again, says PM

Latest India News