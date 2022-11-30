Himachal: 4-year-old boy identified as Rinpoche's reincarnation, made head of Nyingma sect

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 4-year-old boy was made a monk

Nyingma school of Tibetan Buddhism on Monday got its new head as 4-year-old Nawang Tashi Rapten was identified as the reincarnation of Taklung Tsetul Rinpoche, the previous head the sect. The child was donned the mantle of monk at a ceremony at a monastery here on Monday.

Namkhai Nyingpo Rinpoche from Lhodrak Kharchu Monastery of Bhutan performed the rituals and the head of the four-and-a-half-year-old Nawang Tashi Rapten was tonsured as part of the ceremony.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1597358324617342981

Rapten, born on April 16, 2018 in Rangrik village of Tabo region in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, formally became a guru. He will start his monastic education in Dorjidak Monastery at Panthaghati on the outskirts of Shimla.

The search for the reincarnation of Taklung Tsetul Rinpoche started after his demise on December 24, 2015 and earlier this year, Nawang Tashi Rapten was identified as his reincarnation.

"It is a matter of pride for all of us and we feel happy and fortunate that our son would be a preacher," said the grandfather of the boy.

What is Nyingma sect of Bhuddhism

Nyingma which literally means an old school is the oldest of the four major schools of Tibetan Buddhism. It is also often referred to as Ngangyur "order of the ancient translations". The Nyingma school is founded on the first lineages and translations of Buddhist scriptures from Sanskrit into Tibetan in the eighth century, during the reign of King Trisong Detsen.

Also Read: Nepal stresses Gautam Buddha was born there, an apparent counter to EAM S Jaishankar

Latest India News