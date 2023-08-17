'They are like our brothers': Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu clarifies on 'Bihari Architects' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu visits the site after collapse of a temple following a massive landslide near Summer Hill in Shimla

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday clarified his 'Bihari Architects' remark saying "they are like brothers" adding that the damage to buildings is the result of structural engineering. Several buildings have collapsed due to sudden landslides in Himachal Pradesh leading to the loss of lives and property after spells of heavy rainfall in the past week.

The Chief Minister made the remark while speaking to The Indian Express.

However, speaking to ANI, CM Sukhu said, "...did not say anything as such. The people of Bihar were also stuck here. I got them evacuated by helicopters. Around 200 people from Bihar are still stuck here. They are like our brothers. It is the fault of our structural engineering, they are just labourers".

ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh: 8 houses collapse after landslide hits Shimla, 2 dead, schools to remain shut today | VIDEO

ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh weather: Centre, state govt trying every possible help amid rains, informs Anurag Thakur

Latest India News