Himachal Pradesh weather: Centre, state govt trying every possible help amid rains, informs Anurag Thakur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE) Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inspects flood-affected areas in Mandi

Himachal Pradesh weather: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday (August 15) said that the Centre and Himachal Pradesh Government are trying to provide every possible help to save as many lives as cloudbursts and heavy rainfall continued to affect the Himalayan state.

"We are trying out best there. We are in contact with the state government and providing every possible health. The units of the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) are deployed there and where the Indian Air Force is required, we have provided that too. The Central and the state government are trying every possible help to save as many as lives. The incidents which are taking place in the state are painful,” Anurag Thakur told media.

Calling for a joint effort, the union minister said, “I appeal to everyone to come together in this difficult time and try our best.”The state is continuously witnessing a disastrous situation with flash floods during this year’s monsoon season causing unprecedented damage to both lives and assets in Himachal Pradesh.

IMD red, orange alert:

India Meteorological Department, however, has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in several parts of the state. The Met department has raised red alert for the hilly state which will gradually reduce to an orange alert. On Tuesday, several houses collapsed in the Krishna Nagar area in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla after a landslide.

Recounting his experience, an eyewitness and local councillor Bittu Panna said, "We noticed some cracks in the houses, others also gathered at the spot. We saw that the cracks were increasing and requested the residents to vacate their houses. Suddenly we saw several houses collapse. Nearly 20-25 houses have been vacated and around 50 people have been rescued. and shifted to safe places".

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday (August 14) informed that over 50 people have lost their lives within the past 24 hours due to landslides and continuous rainfall in the area.

He also expressed concerns that over 20 people are feared to be trapped under debris. Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh has also asked for help from the Central Government for the state, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should declare the hilly state a disaster-hit one and should start restoration work.

Expressing grief over the massive landslides and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress MP said, “The Prime Minister should declare Himachal Pradesh a disaster-hit state and should start restoration work here. I express my condolence to those who have lost their loved ones. We stand with them in this time of pain and sorrow.”

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chairs review meeting:

A nearly 157 per cent surge in rainfall over the past few days has resulted in extensive damage across Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the rain rose to 56 after one more body was pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed Shiva temple in Shimla while two people died in a fresh landslide in the city, officials said. Heavy rain has battered Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, triggering landslides and cloudbursts that blocked several roads and led to house collapse incidents.

Sukhu chaired a meeting to review the prevailing situation in the state and emphasised that the Himachal government is fully committed to expediting restoration efforts on a priority basis.

He also directed the officials to swiftly restore electricity and water supply schemes that have been affected by the torrential rain over the past few days, according to a statement issued. The downpour led to more than 500 trees being uprooted in Shimla's urban areas, posing challenges for locals. To alleviate these concerns, Sukhu directed the forest department to swiftly and properly dispose of the trees.

Adequate manpower should be deployed to ensure efficient execution of the task, he said. The chief minister stressed on the reinforcement of drainage systems and the restoration of old drains in Shimla. He also ordered a detailed project report to be compiled on the proposal.

A high-powered committee from the public works department will oversee drainage and cross-drainage inspections, he said. Recognising the importance of addressing waste management, Sukhu underlined the necessity of proper muck disposal in the state's urban areas.

He also directed the officials to prepare plans for comprehensive structural engineering initiatives, calling for a holistic approach to future construction projects.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Himachal: All Schools, Colleges to remain closed tomorrow in Kangra due to heavy rain

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh: Eight houses collapse after fresh landslide hits Shimla, 2 dead | WATCH

Latest India News